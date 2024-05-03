IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders stays second, Mumbai Indians on brink of elimination

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched its seventh win of IPL 2024 when it beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
The win kept KKR second in the standings but helped it cover some ground to table topper Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians slumped to its eighth loss of the season.
Though MI is still in ninth place, a win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday will push it to the bottom of the table.
Here’s what the standings look like after the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 game:
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|16
|+0.622
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|7
|3
|14
|+1.10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.072
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.627
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.062
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|6
|-0.36
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
(Updated after MI v KKR on May 3)
