IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders stays second, Mumbai Indians on brink of elimination

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders moved to 14 points from 10 games which helped it strengthen its hold second spot in the standings

Published : May 03, 2024 23:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Iyer in action against Mumbai Indians.
Shreyas Iyer in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Shreyas Iyer in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched its seventh win of IPL 2024 when it beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The win kept KKR second in the standings but helped it cover some ground to table topper Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians slumped to its eighth loss of the season.

Though MI is still in ninth place, a win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday will push it to the bottom of the table.

Here’s what the standings look like after the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622
Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 14 +1.10
Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094
Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 +0.072
Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 10 +0.627
Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442
Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8 -0.062
Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113
Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 6 -0.36
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

(Updated after MI v KKR on May 3)

