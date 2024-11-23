IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, and 574 players are up for signing.

A total of 46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals being the only franchises to utilise their full quota of six retentions. The 574 players include 12 marquee players divided into two sets, who will be the first ones to be brought up at the auction. This will be followed by the bidding for other capped and uncapped players.

The second day of the mega event has been reserved for an accelerated auction, which will commence from player No. 117 on the auction list.

Here are the live streaming details of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction:

When is the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction happening?

What time will the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction start?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST (12:00 local time).

Where can you watch the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction telecast will be available on Star Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Where will the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction be held?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction will be held at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

When will the Indian Premier League 2025 start?

The next season of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the title clash set for May 25.