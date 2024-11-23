 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction

Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Check out the live streaming details for the IPL 2025 auction set to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 13:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
IPL 2025 auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.
IPL 2025 auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

IPL 2025 auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, and 574 players are up for signing.

A total of 46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals being the only franchises to utilise their full quota of six retentions. The 574 players include 12 marquee players divided into two sets, who will be the first ones to be brought up at the auction. This will be followed by the bidding for other capped and uncapped players.

The second day of the mega event has been reserved for an accelerated auction, which will commence from player No. 117 on the auction list.

Here are the live streaming details of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction:

When is the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction happening?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

What time will the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction start?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST (12:00 local time).

Where can you watch the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction telecast will be available on Star Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Where will the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction be held?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction will be held at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

When will the Indian Premier League 2025 start?

The next season of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the title clash set for May 25.

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: Jaiswal gets 50; completes 100-run stand with Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND: India registers first 100-run Test opening partnership in Australia since 2004
    Team Sportstar
  4. No Amorim, no problem? Sporting CP thrashes Amarante in Taca de Portugal in first game without Ruben
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Three players Royal Challengers Bengaluru can target as captain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Three players Royal Challengers Bengaluru can target as captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025: Auction strategies for all 10 teams - Players to target for each franchise
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Can unsold players come back during the mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025: Player slots left for each team ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: Jaiswal gets 50; completes 100-run stand with Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND: India registers first 100-run Test opening partnership in Australia since 2004
    Team Sportstar
  4. No Amorim, no problem? Sporting CP thrashes Amarante in Taca de Portugal in first game without Ruben
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Three players Royal Challengers Bengaluru can target as captain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment