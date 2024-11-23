 />
IPL 2025 Auction: Three players Punjab Kings can target as captain

PBKS was initially led by Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2024, before Sam Curran took over after Dhawan picked up an injury. Dhawan has retired from cricket since, while Curran is back in the auction pool.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 17:37 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul has previously led Punjab Kings for two seasons.
FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul has previously led Punjab Kings for two seasons. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul has previously led Punjab Kings for two seasons. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings only retained uncapped batters Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, and will ahead into the bidding on Sunday with a keen eye on securing the services of a captain.

The franchise was initially led by Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2024, before Sam Curran took over after Dhawan picked up an injury. Dhawan has retired from cricket since, while Curran is back in the auction pool.

With a whopping Rs. 110.5 crore left in its purse, Punjab Kings will have plenty of resources to splurge on any of the marquee players with captaincy potential.

Here are three players PBKS could potentially sign in the auction as captain:

KL Rahul

Rahul has previously captained Punjab Kings, in 2020 and 2021, and has been a prolific run-scorer for the franchise. He also led Lucknow Super Giants for three seasons after his stint with Punjab.

With Rahul’s ability to open the innings and bat in the middle-order, while also keeping wickets, the India international could be a valuable addition to Punjab’s roster as well as a viable captaincy option.

Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper-batter led Delhi Capitals until this season and can be a solid middle-order option for Punjab as well as a candidate for the captain’s job. Pant’s move to PBKS could also be facilitated by Ricky Ponting signing up as the franchise’s head coach ahead of the 2025 season. Pant and Ponting have shared a close bond at Delhi Capitals as player and coach.

Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders’ 2024 title-winning captain Shreyas will be on the lookout for a team willing to tap into his leadership ability and Punjab Kings could be a perfect fit. Shreyas has also worked with Ponting during his stint with Delhi Capitals and is a stable middle-order option for Punjab, which is still eyeing a trophy.

Left-field choice

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis are two other superstars Punjab Kings could hand over its captaincy to.

Both also provide a strong opening option to the team, though the 34-year-old Buttler might pip Du Plessis, who is 40.

