The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 574 players up for signing.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained three players, including Virat Kohli, going into the auction. Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal were the other players retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise.

With the team releasing Faf du Plessis, its skipper for the last three season, RCB is expected to be in the hunt for a captain in the auction.

Here are three players RCB could potentially sign in the auction as captain:

KL Rahul

If RCB had a wish list ahead of the auction, KL Rahul would likely rank quite high on top of it. His experience of captaining Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings adds to his allure.

With Dinesh Karthik’s retirement, RCB is also in need of a wicketkeeper, and few would be better suited for the role than local boy Rahul.

Rahul’s extensive experience playing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium would be a significant asset for the franchise, enhancing both its strategy and home advantage.

Rishabh Pant

Another player of a similar profile - a captain who is also a wicketkeeper-batter - is Rishabh Pant, who was released by Delhi Capitals, after captaining the side over the last few seasons.

With RCB playing a minimum of seven matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the conditions are well-suited to Pant’s aggressive batting style.

The left-handed batter has been in superb form since his return from injury and will help RCB cover multiple bases in one go.

Shreyas Iyer

What helps Shreyas Iyer stand out is his recent experience in winning silverware, something which would deeply attract RCB, which is yet to win the IPL.

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer during a practice session in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu

Despite leading Kolkata Knight Riders to a title win in the previous season, Shreyas was released. His captaincy skills will definitely attract a lot of attention in the auction, particularly from RCB.

Left-field choice

RCB also has the option of handing the captaincy back to Kohli.

The 36-year-old has captained RCB in 143 IPL matches from 2013 to 2021, before passing the mantle to du Plessis.