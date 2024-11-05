With the mega IPL auction around the corner, all 10 franchises have finalised their retentions, setting the stage for a bidding frenzy. Punjab Kings, holding onto only two players, heads to the auction with the deepest pockets and two Right-To-Match cards in hand, while Rajasthan Royals, having maxed out with six retentions, enters with the tightest purse.
As we gear up for the excitement of the 2025 auction, here’s a look back at the top 10 most expensive players in IPL history.
|Player
|Team
|Price (in Cr.)
|Year
|Mitchell Starc
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|24.75
|2024
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20.50
|2024
|Sam Curran
|Punjab Kings
|18.50
|2023
|Cameron Green
|Mumbai Indians
|17.50
|2023
|Ben Stokes
|Chennai Super Kings
|16.25
|2023
|Chris Morris
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.25
|2021
|Yuvraj Singh
|Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals)
|16
|2015
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|16
|2023
|Pat Cummins
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|15.50
|2020
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|15.25
|2022
