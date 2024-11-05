MagazineBuy Print

Who is the most expensive player in IPL auction history - Full list with prices

From Mitchell Starc to Yuvraj Singh: Here’s a list of the most expensive players in the history of the Indian Premier League auction. 

Published : Nov 05, 2024 10:48 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Starc was signed by KKR last season for a mind-boggling Rs 24.75 crore.
Mitchell Starc was signed by KKR last season for a mind-boggling Rs 24.75 crore.
infoIcon

Mitchell Starc was signed by KKR last season for a mind-boggling Rs 24.75 crore. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

With the mega IPL auction around the corner, all 10 franchises have finalised their retentions, setting the stage for a bidding frenzy. Punjab Kings, holding onto only two players, heads to the auction with the deepest pockets and two Right-To-Match cards in hand, while Rajasthan Royals, having maxed out with six retentions, enters with the tightest purse.

As we gear up for the excitement of the 2025 auction, here’s a look back at the top 10 most expensive players in IPL history.

Player Team Price (in Cr.) Year
Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 24.75 2024
Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.50 2024
Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.50 2023
Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.50 2023
Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023
Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021
Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) 16 2015
Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16 2023
Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.50 2020
Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 15.25 2022

