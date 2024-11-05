With the mega IPL auction around the corner, all 10 franchises have finalised their retentions, setting the stage for a bidding frenzy. Punjab Kings, holding onto only two players, heads to the auction with the deepest pockets and two Right-To-Match cards in hand, while Rajasthan Royals, having maxed out with six retentions, enters with the tightest purse.

As we gear up for the excitement of the 2025 auction, here’s a look back at the top 10 most expensive players in IPL history.