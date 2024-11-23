IPL auction 2025 venue: All you need to know about Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
A total of 46 players were retained by the 10 teams. The 577 players include 12 marquee players divided into two sets, who will be the first ones to be brought up at the auction. This will be followed by the bidding for other capped and uncapped players.
The second day of the mega event has been reserved for an accelerated auction, which will commence from player No. 117 on the auction list.
The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held at the Abady Al Johar Arena.
The Abadi Al Johar Arena, named after an iconic Saudi singer, has hosted around a dozen musical concerts since its inauguration in July.
It was constructed in a record span of just 79 days. The facility has a capacity of 5,000 seats and 10,000+ standing audience.
This is only the second time when the IPL player auction has been held outside India, with the previous one being held in Dubai in 2023.
