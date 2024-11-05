MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025: Who is Thomas Jack Draca, the Italy player who has registered for the mega auction?

While there were speculations that Joe Burns, the former Australian cricketer, who recently moved to Italy, could be that player,  Sportstar can confirm that it is the 24-year-old Draca who has registered for the mega event.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 22:47 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Thomas Jack Draca (L) has been part of the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates squad in the ILT20.
Thomas Jack Draca (L) has been part of the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates squad in the ILT20. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Thomas Jack Draca
infoIcon

Thomas Jack Draca (L) has been part of the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates squad in the ILT20. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Thomas Jack Draca

Thomas Jack Draca, the right-arm medium pacer from Italy, registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, to be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that 1574 players — 320 capped players, 1224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations — have registered for the mega auction, there was one player from Italy who featured in the list.

While there was speculation that Joe Burns, the former Australian cricketer who recently moved to Italy, could be that player,  Sportstar can confirm thatthe 24-year-old Draca has registered for the mega event. In the auction registration list, he is placed at 325th slot, just before Canada’s Harsh Thaker.

He made his debut in T20Is for Italy against Luxembourg on June 9 this year and has featured in four T20Is and picked eight wickets. Though this is the first time Draca registered for an IPL auction, he has been part of the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates squad in the ILT20, and has also had a stint with the Brampton Wolves in the Canada T20 league.

Though Italy is a football-crazy nation, cricket has taken babysteps in the country and it features in various ICC-affiliated events.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL /

IPL 2025 /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025: Who is Thomas Jack Draca, the Italy player who has registered for the mega auction?
    Shayan Acharya
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek loses to Gauff in group stage, Sabalenka set to finish the year as World No. 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE score, AFC Champions League: Lineups out; Ronaldo in starting XI; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register, 320 capped stars to go under hammer; full list of country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  5. Despite internal challenges within IOA, commitment to host 2036 Olympics remains steadfast: PT Usha
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025: Who is Thomas Jack Draca, the Italy player who has registered for the mega auction?
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IPL auction to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Who is the most expensive player in IPL auction history - Full list with prices
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025: Who is Thomas Jack Draca, the Italy player who has registered for the mega auction?
    Shayan Acharya
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek loses to Gauff in group stage, Sabalenka set to finish the year as World No. 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE score, AFC Champions League: Lineups out; Ronaldo in starting XI; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register, 320 capped stars to go under hammer; full list of country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  5. Despite internal challenges within IOA, commitment to host 2036 Olympics remains steadfast: PT Usha
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment