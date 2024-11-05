Thomas Jack Draca, the right-arm medium pacer from Italy, registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, to be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that 1574 players — 320 capped players, 1224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations — have registered for the mega auction, there was one player from Italy who featured in the list.

While there was speculation that Joe Burns, the former Australian cricketer who recently moved to Italy, could be that player, Sportstar can confirm thatthe 24-year-old Draca has registered for the mega event. In the auction registration list, he is placed at 325th slot, just before Canada’s Harsh Thaker.

He made his debut in T20Is for Italy against Luxembourg on June 9 this year and has featured in four T20Is and picked eight wickets. Though this is the first time Draca registered for an IPL auction, he has been part of the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates squad in the ILT20, and has also had a stint with the Brampton Wolves in the Canada T20 league.

Though Italy is a football-crazy nation, cricket has taken babysteps in the country and it features in various ICC-affiliated events.