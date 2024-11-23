The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 574 players up for signing.

The 574 players include 12 marquee players divided into two sets, who will be the first ones to be brought up at the auction. This will be followed by the bidding for other capped and uncapped players.

The second day of the mega event has been reserved for an accelerated auction, which will commence from player No. 117 on the auction list.

Here are potential strategies for all 10 teams going into the auction.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

The Royals used their full quota of six player retentions ahead of the auction and will not be able to avail of the Right-to-Match (RTM) card. With just Rs. 41 crore in its purse, Rajasthan Royals could also find it tough to buy back some of its stars from previous seasons such as Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson in action during the 2024 Eliminator Match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

In skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR may have found a solution for Buttler’s absence at the top. However, it could look to buy back New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who has been a key wicket-taker in the PowerPlay. In fact, overseas fast-bowlers will be a commodity high on the priority list of the Royals.

In Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel, RR has a stable middle-order and will eye an all-rounder at the auction who lends further might to the batting line-up and a handy bowling option too. In the absence of Ashwin and Chahal, a spin-bowling all-rounder could be help RR paper over the cracks.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Five-time champion CSK will have a significant amount of shopping to do at the auction. High on its priority list will be an opening partner for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. With one RTM option available, it could look to bag Devon Conway or Rachin Ravindra to fill that slot. Moreover, a couple of power-hitters in the middle-order could help set the stage for MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube’s finishing touches. CSK could thus eye Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant or Liam Livingstone for that role.

CSK’s Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays in action during an IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Having retained death-overs specialist Matheesha Pathirana, CSK will need a new-ball bowler. Mohammed Siraj, Boult, Jofra Archer and Avesh Khan are some of the options Super Kings could explore.

With Ravindra Jadeja in its ranks, CSK will also need a specialist spinner could can operate on its spin-friendly tracks at Chepauk. Ashwin, Maheesh Theekshana and Chahal are some of the spinners CSK could target.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Having retained a strong Indian core, Mumbai Indians can only use its remaining RTM option on an uncapped player. It could eye uncapped Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj, who recently scripted history by claiming 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy. It could also use its RTM card on pacer Akash Madhwal. With Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack, an overseas pacer, particularly one who operates in the middle-overs, will lend MI’s bowling more teeth.

Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

However, it will first look to find an opening partner for former skipper Rohit Sharma, and it could look to buy back Ishan Kishan - albeit at a lower price than the left-hander fetched in 2022. Buttler, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis are some other options MI could explore.

MI has been light in the spin department in recent seasons and it will look to fill that gap by bringing in either Chahal or Ashwin, or even target an overseas tweaker such as Noor Ahmad or Wanindu Hasaranga.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

RCB retained just three players - Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal - ahead of the auction and will need to build its squad from scratch. It will first look to find a captaincy candidate as Faf du Plessis, in the twilight of his career, is unlikely to return. RCB could target KL Rahul, who could also double up as wicketkeeper.

RCB’s Virat Kohli during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

While Patidar will be the anchor in the middle-order, RCB will need power-hitters who will rally around him, and could target the likes of Liam Livingstone, or even use the RTM option to bring back Glenn Maxwell or Will Jacks. In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj could be roped in again using the RTM card. RCB will want to get its auction strategy right, particularly with regards to its bowling line-up, as it is an area it has struggled to grapple with.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

KKR exhausted its full quota of six player retentions ahead of the auction and the defending champion is left with a purse of Rs. 51 crore. The team will want to find an able opening partner for Sunil Narine, who paired up with Phil Salt at the top to provide the side with blistering starts in the PowerPlay earlier this year. It could target Buttler, Lewis, De Kock, or Jake Fraser-McGurk, or could even bring back Salt. With Shreyas Iyer gone, KKR will also be on the look-out for a skipper, and could eye Rishabh Pant or Rahul. In Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh, Knight Riders have a middle-order that can fire on all cylinders but will need a crisis man in the mould of Shreyas.

KKR Sunil Narine with most valuable player award of the TATA IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Having retained pacer Harshit Rana, KKR will need a new-ball bowler and could turn to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh or Boult, amongst others. However, with Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in its ranks, KKR may not feel the need to break the bank on spinners.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

With just Rs. 45 crore left in its purse, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to make smart buys at the auction. It has its top-order sorted, having retained Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, while the middle-order duties will be helmed by Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy. However, an Indian batter, who could crank through the gears, will be a welcome addition to SRH’s squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Pat Cummins plays a shot during the Indian Premier League final against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Meanwhile, skipper Pat Cummins will need support in the bowling department and SRH could look towards roping in Indian pacers who can operate both in the PowerPlay and the middle-overs. The 2024 finallist will also need to build a potent spin attack and could consider all-rounders Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips, who were part of its squad this year. SRH’s three overseas retentions are sure-starters and the franchise may not want to splurge on overseas options.

DELHI CAPITALS

Delhi Capitals will want to turn its fortunes around next year, and has set the wheels in motion by opting for a revamp. It let go of its captain Pant, while also releasing opener David Warner. While Abishek Porel is an opening option it has retained, DC will need to find him a partner and also rebuild its batting line-up around middle-order power-hitter Tristan Stubbs.

Delhi Capitals’ batter Axar Patel in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

It could explore overseas option such as Livingstone or Maxwell, or even opt for Indian batting talent in the middle-order. With Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav forming a formidable spin duo, DC will focus on building a potent pace attack and could use the RTM option to get back the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and and Anrich Nortje. A wicketkeeping option will also be high on DC’s checklist.

PUNJAB KINGS

Punjab Kings enters the auction with the biggest purse - Rs. 110.5 crore - and will have a lot of leeway in deciding how it wants to build its team. It has only retained the uncapped Indian duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, and could bring back pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada, or death-overs specialist Ashutosh Sharma, using the RTM option.

Punjab Kings’ Ashutosh Sharma in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

PBKS will be on the hunt for an overseas opener who can partner with Prabhsimran, and will have an eye on the likes of Buttler and Salt. Meanwhile, it could also target Pant and Shreyas for the middle-order role given the huge amount of money at its disposal.

GUJARAT TITANS

Having retained skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, GT has its top-order in place and will instead focus on building a strong middle-order. It could target a host of international stars for the middle-order role, or even consider the likes of Kishan to replace David Miller.

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan (L) celebrates with captain Shubman Gill after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings’ Jitesh Sharma. | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

Gujarat will have to also rebuild its pace attack and could look to bring back Mohammed Shami using the RTM option. It could also do with a seam-bowling all-rounder who can fill the shoes of former skipper Hardik Pandya. A spin partner for Rashid Khan, such as Chahal or Ashwin, could also be on GT’s shopping list.

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Lucknow Super Giants let go of its skipper Rahul and will want to find a captaincy option at the auction. It will also look to find a wicketkeeper-batter who can fill the void left by Rahul. With two RTM cards available, LSG could look to bring back Marcus Stoinis, who will once again form a potent middle-order with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni.

Lucknow Super Giants’ batter Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI

In Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav, LSG has retained the core of its bowling group and will perhaps want to rope in an overseas pacer and back-up spin option. A spin-bowling all-rounder, who could play a similar role to that of Krunal Pandya, will also be on LSG’s wish list.