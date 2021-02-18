Home IPL News IPL Auction 2021 LIVE: Chris Morris gets Rs 16.25 crore from Rajasthan, shatters record Morris surpassed Yuvraj Singh to become the most expensive IPL auction signing ever. Yuvraj was bought for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in 2015. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 16:16 IST Chris Morris is now the most expensive IPL buy ever. - getty images Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 16:16 IST Chris Morris became the most expensive auction signing in the history of the IPL when Rajasthan Royals snapped him up for a record Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on Feb. 18. IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Morris surpasses Yuvraj to become most expensive IPL buy ever Morris surpassed Yuvraj Singh, who was bought for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in 2015. Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes and Glenn Maxwell are the remaining three on the list of top five most expensive signings ever. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.