IPL Auction 2021 LIVE: Chris Morris gets Rs 16.25 crore from Rajasthan, shatters record

Chris Morris became the most expensive auction signing in the history of the IPL when Rajasthan Royals snapped him up for a record Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on Feb. 18.

Morris surpassed Yuvraj Singh, who was bought for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in 2015. Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes and Glenn Maxwell are the remaining three on the list of top five most expensive signings ever.