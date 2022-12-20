IPL News

IPL auction 2023 date and time: full players list with price, updated squads, purse remaining and slots available on December 23

IPL auction 2023: here’s all you need to know about the Indian Premier League mini auction, which will get underway in Kochi on December 23.

Team Sportstar
20 December, 2022 09:32 IST
20 December, 2022 09:32 IST
A total of 273 Indian players, and 132 overseas - including four from Associate nations - are part of the final list of players who will go under the hammer in the IPL mini auction on December 23.

A total of 273 Indian players, and 132 overseas - including four from Associate nations - are part of the final list of players who will go under the hammer in the IPL mini auction on December 23. | Photo Credit: PTI

IPL auction 2023: here’s all you need to know about the Indian Premier League mini auction, which will get underway in Kochi on December 23.

When and where is the IPL 2022 auction?

At 230pm on December 23 in Kochi. It is the 16th IPL auction, with the last one held in February this year being a mega auction. The auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India.

How many players will be available at the auction?

The final auction pool will have 405 players from the originally registered 991, with a maximum of 87 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas players. There will be a total of 273 Indian players, and 132 overseas - including four from Associate nations. There are 119 capped players and 286 uncapped.

Also Read
IPL Auction 2023: Top overseas players who could start bidding war on December 23

How much money does each franchise have?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 42.25 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 32.20 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat Titans (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 8.75 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 7.05 crore).

Who are the youngest and oldest players in the auction?

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar of the Mis Ainak Knights is the youngest cricketer to be shortlisted for the IPL 2023 auction. Ghazanfar is a right-arm off-spinner from Afghanistan.

The oldest player in the auction is T20 veteran Amit Mishra. Mishra, at 40, is the only bowler to pick up three IPL hat-tricks for three different teams - Delhi Daredevils (2008), Deccan Chargers (2011) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013).

Who will be the auctioneer?

It will be Hugh Edmeades. He took over from Richard Madley in 2018 and has been hosting the IPL auction ever since.

What is the IPL auction players list with their prices?

Note - Scroll right on the numbers tab to glance through the complete list

What are the current squads before IPL auction?

Full updated teams list
Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana
Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad
Delhi Capitals squad: Rishabh Pant (capt), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal
Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep
Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar
Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us