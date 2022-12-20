IPL auction 2023 date and time: full players list with price, updated squads, purse remaining and slots available on December 23

When and where is the IPL 2022 auction?

At 230pm on December 23 in Kochi. It is the 16th IPL auction, with the last one held in February this year being a mega auction. The auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India.

How many players will be available at the auction?

The final auction pool will have 405 players from the originally registered 991, with a maximum of 87 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas players. There will be a total of 273 Indian players, and 132 overseas - including four from Associate nations. There are 119 capped players and 286 uncapped.

How much money does each franchise have?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 42.25 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 32.20 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat Titans (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 8.75 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 7.05 crore).

Who are the youngest and oldest players in the auction?

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar of the Mis Ainak Knights is the youngest cricketer to be shortlisted for the IPL 2023 auction. Ghazanfar is a right-arm off-spinner from Afghanistan.

The oldest player in the auction is T20 veteran Amit Mishra. Mishra, at 40, is the only bowler to pick up three IPL hat-tricks for three different teams - Delhi Daredevils (2008), Deccan Chargers (2011) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013).

Who will be the auctioneer?

It will be Hugh Edmeades. He took over from Richard Madley in 2018 and has been hosting the IPL auction ever since.

What is the IPL auction players list with their prices?

Note - Scroll right on the numbers tab to glance through the complete list