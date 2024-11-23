 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025 Auction: USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar added to roster as final list of players swells to 577

Netravalkar has been listed as player No. 576 in the uncapped all-rounder category. Jofra Archer and Hardik Tamore are the other two players to be added to the roster.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 16:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar in action.
FILE PHOTO: USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Three players, including United States of America pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, were added to the final Indian Premier League (IPL) auction list, which now features 577 names.

Netravalkar has been listed as player No. 576 in the uncapped all-rounder category. Jofra Archer and Hardik Tamore are the other two players to be added to the roster.

Archer is in the capped fast bowlers category and will feature in Set 6, to be presented on the first day of the auction. Tamore is in the uncapped wicketkeepers list.

Netravalkar, the left-arm pacer, shot to fame during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, picking six wickets in as many games. Meanwhile, Archer, who last played in IPL in 2023 for Mumbai Indians, was part of the original longlist sent by IPL but didn’t feature in the initial shortlist provided by the organisers to the franchises. However, his name has been added back to the list ahead of the auction.

Tamore is yet to feature in the IPL but has been a regular presence for Mumbai on the domestic circuit.

Netravalkar and Tamore are both in the lowest base price bracket of Rs. 30 lakh, while Archer’s base price is set at Rs. 2 crore.

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Saurabh Netravalkar /

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

Jofra Archer /

Hardik Tamore /

T20 World Cup /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Auction: USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar added to roster as final list of players swells to 577
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup: Netherlands beats Germany to reach final for first time
    AFP
  4. IPL 2025: Auction strategies for all 10 teams - Players to target for each franchise
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Fifties by Jaiswal, Rahul leave Australia frustrated on second day
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025 Auction: USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar added to roster as final list of players swells to 577
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Auction: Three players Royal Challengers Bengaluru can target as captain
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Auction strategies for all 10 teams - Players to target for each franchise
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025: Can unsold players come back during the mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Auction: USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar added to roster as final list of players swells to 577
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup: Netherlands beats Germany to reach final for first time
    AFP
  4. IPL 2025: Auction strategies for all 10 teams - Players to target for each franchise
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Fifties by Jaiswal, Rahul leave Australia frustrated on second day
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment