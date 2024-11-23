IPL 2025 Auction: USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar added to roster as final list of players swells to 577

Three players, including United States of America pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, were added to the final Indian Premier League (IPL) auction list, which now features 577 names.

Netravalkar has been listed as player No. 576 in the uncapped all-rounder category. Jofra Archer and Hardik Tamore are the other two players to be added to the roster.

Archer is in the capped fast bowlers category and will feature in Set 6, to be presented on the first day of the auction. Tamore is in the uncapped wicketkeepers list.

Netravalkar, the left-arm pacer, shot to fame during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, picking six wickets in as many games. Meanwhile, Archer, who last played in IPL in 2023 for Mumbai Indians, was part of the original longlist sent by IPL but didn’t feature in the initial shortlist provided by the organisers to the franchises. However, his name has been added back to the list ahead of the auction.

Tamore is yet to feature in the IPL but has been a regular presence for Mumbai on the domestic circuit.

Netravalkar and Tamore are both in the lowest base price bracket of Rs. 30 lakh, while Archer’s base price is set at Rs. 2 crore.

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.