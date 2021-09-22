DC vs SRH match to go ahead today despite Natarajan testing positive for Covid-19

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead as planned despite Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

As per an IPL Media Advisory, the medical team has identified six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:

1. Vijay Shankar - Player

2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager

3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist

4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor

5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager

6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

The rest of the contingent, including the close contacts, underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.

The IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after being postponed in May amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India. Three matches have been played in the second-leg so far.

The Twenty20 tournament was suspended on May 4 after several positive coronavirus tests among players.

The news comes close on the heels of Team India's withdrawal from the England tour. The fifth Test between England and India was called off as the tourist was unable to field a team due to fears of an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in its camp.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) initially announced that India had forfeited the Test, but later clarified that was not the case.

India led the five-Test series 2-1 going into the final match at Old Trafford and the ICC will now determine the outcome of the match and series result.