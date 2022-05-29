Chahal's 27 wickets most by a spinner in an IPL edition, breaks Imran Tahir's record

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke Imran Tahir's tally of 26 wickets (in 2019) to become the spinner with most dismissals in a single IPL season.

Chahal achieved the landmark in the IPL final against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. He had Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya caught at slip for a 30-ball 34. The ball pitched on middle and leg before spinning away and taking the outside edge.

Hardik Pandya's 3 for 17 against Rajasthan Royals best by an Indian pacer in IPL final

Chahal also surpassed Wanindu Hasaranga's tally to win back the Purple Cap.

He ended with figures of 4-0-20-1. It is also the second-highest for any spinner in a T20 tournament, behind slow left-arm orthodox Danny Briggs' 31 wickets in the 2010 English T20.