IPL: Top five fastest hundreds in Indian Premier League history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) abounds with acts of individual brilliance by superstars from across the world. The batsmen in particular light up the stadiums with their super sixes, fabulous fours and herculean hundreds.

Fifty-seven centuries have been scored in 12 seasons of the IPL so far. Chris Gayle leads the pack with six, while Virat Kohli has five to his name. David Warner and Shane Watson have four each. However, only a few of them have reached this milestone in double-quick time.

Let’s take a look at the top-five quickest hundreds in IPL history.

1. Chris Gayle (30 balls, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors India, April 23, 2013)

Multiple records tumbled when RCB hosted PWI in the 2013 IPL, and Chris Gayle’s century off just 30 balls took centre stage. His hundred is the fastest ever in professional cricket and he ended the game with 175 off 66 balls. The West Indian superstar guided RCB to 263/5 in 20 overs, a record total for the IPL and the highest total in Twenty20 (T20) cricket back then. Gayle smashed 17 sixes, the most by a batsman in a single T20 innings, and led his side to a 130-run win.

2. Yusuf Pathan (37 balls, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, March 13, 2010)

When Rajasthan Royals needed 143 runs to win from 57 balls against Mumbai Indians in match two of IPL 2010, Yusuf Pathan was batting in the middle with Paras Dogra. RR had six wickets in hand and needed a miracle to avoid a humiliating loss. That’s when Pathan shifted gears and scored 54 off the next 11 balls he faced. He raced off to a century in just 37 deliveries, the fastest at that time. Unfortunately for his team, he was run out in the 18th over. Despite a late surge by Dogra, RR lost to MI by four runs.

Yusuf Pathan raced to a century in just 37 deliveries, the fastest at that time. - VIVEK BENDRE

3. David Miller (38 balls, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 6, 2013)

Dropped catches can always prove to be costly in cricket and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s blunder during an away game against Kings XI Punjab in 2013 allowed David Miller to score an incredible hundred off just 38 balls. Batting first, RCB scored 190/3 and reduced KXIP to 64/4 in 9.5 overs. Miller was building a fifth-wicket partnership with Rajagopal Sathish when he skied a Vinay Kumar delivery in the 14th over. On its way down, the ball burst through Kohli’s slippery hands. Four overs later, KXIP had won the match by four wickets.

4. Adam Gilchrist (42 balls, Deccan Chargers vs Mumbai Indians, April 27, 2008)

IPL 2008 was a season to forget for Deccan Chargers as the Hyderbad-based team could win only two of its 14 matches. It had lost its opening three games and faced fellow winless team Mumbai Indians away next. MI had set DC a target of 155 and Adam Gilchrist opened the innings with his skipper, V. V. S. Laxman. Gilchrist’s 42-ball century, which included nine fours and 10 sixes, guided his side to a 10-wicket victory with eight overs to spare. The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman was the lone bright spot for an otherwise hapless franchise.

Gilchrist’s 42-ball century, which included nine fours and 10 sixes, guided his side to a 10-wicket victory with eight overs to spare. - VIVEK BENDRE

5. A. B. de Villiers (43 balls, Royals Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions, May 14, 2016)

RCB’s A. B. de Villiers and Virat Kohli have been involved in the top two highest partnerships in IPL history. The second of those was in 2016 against Gujarat Lions. Batting first, RCB was reduced to 19/1 in the fourth over, with Chris Gayle departing for six. From there, both de Villiers and Kohli notched up hundreds, with the South African superstar reaching his in 43 balls. De Villiers remained unbeaten on 129 as RCB posted 248/3 and beat GL by 144 runs, which was then the record for highest margin of victory by runs.

5. David Warner (43 balls, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 30, 2017)

Defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by David Warner, was a force to reckon with in 2017 as well. The team looked set to earn a playoff spot when it faced a competitive Kolkata Knight Riders in its 10th match of the season. KKR won the toss and chose to bowl. Once again Warner gave his franchise an aggressive start by completing his fifty within the fifth over. He went on to reach his century from 43 balls and was dismissed for 126 in the 17th over. SRH ended the innings at 209/3 and defeated KKR by 48 runs.