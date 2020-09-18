IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Complete list of winners and runners-up from all seasons

Here's a breakdown of finalists and results of all finals of IPL. Mumbai Indians has won a record four titles while Chennai Super Kings is a close second with three.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 September, 2020 18:44 IST

Mumbai Indians players lift Lasith Malinga after winning the Indian Premier League for the fourth time.   -  Sportzpics

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 September, 2020 18:44 IST

Three-time winner Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champion Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the 13 edition of the IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Mumbai has won a record four titles while CSK is a close second with three.

Here's a breakdown of finalists and results of all finals of IPL.

Finalists and results of all finals     
YearHost countryWinnerRunner-upVenueWon by
2008IndiaRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsMumbai (DY Patil)3 wickets
2009South AfricaDeccan ChargersRoyal Challengers BangaloreJohannesburg6 runs
2010IndiaChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansMumbai (DY Patil)22 runs
2011IndiaChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai58 runs
2012IndiaKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsChennai5 wickets
2013IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkata23 runs
2014UAE/IndiaKolkata Knight RidersKings XI PunjabBanglore3 wickets
2015IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkata41 runs
2016IndiaSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreBanglore8 runs
2017IndiaMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantHyderabad1 run
2018IndiaChennai Super KingsSunriers HyderabadMumbai (Wankhede)8 wickets
2019IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsHyderabad1 run

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 
IPL Special

  Dugout videos