Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Complete list of winners and runners-up from all seasons Here's a breakdown of finalists and results of all finals of IPL. Mumbai Indians has won a record four titles while Chennai Super Kings is a close second with three. Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 18:44 IST Mumbai Indians players lift Lasith Malinga after winning the Indian Premier League for the fourth time. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 18:44 IST Three-time winner Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champion Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the 13 edition of the IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Mumbai has won a record four titles while CSK is a close second with three. Here's a breakdown of finalists and results of all finals of IPL. Finalists and results of all finals YearHost countryWinnerRunner-upVenueWon by2008IndiaRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsMumbai (DY Patil)3 wickets2009South AfricaDeccan ChargersRoyal Challengers BangaloreJohannesburg6 runs2010IndiaChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansMumbai (DY Patil)22 runs2011IndiaChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai58 runs2012IndiaKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsChennai5 wickets2013IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkata23 runs2014UAE/IndiaKolkata Knight RidersKings XI PunjabBanglore3 wickets2015IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkata41 runs2016IndiaSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreBanglore8 runs2017IndiaMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantHyderabad1 run2018IndiaChennai Super KingsSunriers HyderabadMumbai (Wankhede)8 wickets2019IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsHyderabad1 run Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos