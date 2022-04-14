RR vs GT head to head stats, predicted playing 11, Dream11 prediction, toss updates: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

With six points each from four games, leader Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in a battle of evenly matched teams at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Thursday.

Predicted Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

RAJASTHAN ROYALS TOSS UPDATES

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 3/8 MATCHES LOST - 5/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 2/6 MATCHES LOST - 4/6

RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS

RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS

PBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS

DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS

SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS