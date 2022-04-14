IPL News RR vs GT head to head stats, predicted playing 11, Dream11 prediction, toss updates: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL RR vs GT LIVE: Here are head to head stats, predicted playing 11, Dream11 prediction, toss updates from the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 April, 2022 13:02 IST Hardik Pandya plays a shot. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 April, 2022 13:02 IST With six points each from four games, leader Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in a battle of evenly matched teams at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Thursday. RR vs LSG, IPL 2022: Rajasthan pips Lucknow to move table top Predicted Playing 11Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep SenGujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan NalkandeRAJASTHAN ROYALS TOSS UPDATESTOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 3/8 MATCHES LOST - 5/8RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 2/6 MATCHES LOST - 4/6RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNSRR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETSCSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNSRCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETSRR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETSMI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNSPBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNSDC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNSSRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETSRR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETSKKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNSGT Complete SquadHardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.RR Complete SquadSanju Samson (c) (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RR vs GT?The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be available on Disney+Hotstar.