IPL 2020 News IPL match today: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - all you need to know IPL match today: Game 23: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals faces off against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in an IPL game in Sharjah on Friday. Team Sportstar 09 October, 2020 08:03 IST Team Sportstar 09 October, 2020 08:03 IST WATCH: CSK botches up run chase, hands KKR win - match review IPL 2020: CSK 'let it slip' against KKR, says Fleming IPL match today: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Kings XI Punjab - all you need to know Watch: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals - match review More Videos KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Rahul Tripathi's knock steals show IPL match today: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - all you need to know MI vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar Yadav's knock, Jasprit Bumrah's four-for Watch: A Royal collapse and Delhi's all-round performance - DC vs RCB match review Watch: Doubleheader Sunday - MI vs SRH, CSK vs KXIP review RCB vs DC, IPL 2020: RCB struggled with death bowling, admits De Villiers RCB vs DC, IPL 2020: Ashwin hails Stoinis, Shaw after RCB win IPL match today: Game 20 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - all you need to know