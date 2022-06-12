IPL media rights auction: TV rights bid at Rs. 57 crore, digital package at Rs. 48 crore after Day 1

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to be richer by at least Rs. 43,050 crore through media rights for the Indian Premier League’s five-year cycle from 2023 to 2027.

At the end of the first day’s proceedings of the IPL media rights e-auction, the last bid for TV and digital rights package for India stood at Rs. 57 crore and Rs. 48 crore per game, respectively. With the next IPL rights cycle set to feature 410 games, the assured revenue has already crossed the Rs. 43,000-crore mark.

The two categories will continue for another round on Monday. Once each of the two categories has a winner, the TV rights for rest of the world and non-exclusive digital rights will be bid for.

While the BCCI will not issue a formal statement until all the proceedings conclude, multiple sources confirmed to Sportstar that the “four major major” players continued to persist with loosening their purses during the seven-hour proceedings on Day 1. The major contenders are Disney, Viacom 18, Zee and Sony Group.

For the five-year cycle between 2018 and 2022, each IPL game fetched the BCCI Rs. 54.5 per game. It meant BCCI earned a total revenue of Rs. 17,110 crore for these five editions through media rights.