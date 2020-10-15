Home IPL 2020 News Delhi Capitals' Dhawan: Shreyas Iyer in pain after shoulder injury Delhi's 13-run win over Rajasthan saw Shreyas Iyer and Co. retain the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 12 points from eight matches. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 00:04 IST DC skipper Shreyas Iyer raects after sustaining an injury to his shoulder in the IPL. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 00:04 IST Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Wednesday.Shikhar Dhawan, who was leading the team in Iyer's absence, said, "Shreyas is in a bit of pain. We will know more tomorrow (Thursday). His shoulder is moving, touch wood."READ | IPL 2020 DC vs RR: Who is Tushar Deshpande? The Royals were on course at the end of 13 overs, with six wickets in hand and 52 needed to get over the line. But Delhi applied the breaks to pull off a 13-run win, which saw Iyer and Co. retain the top spot in the league with 12 points from eight matches.Dhawan said, "I am glad that we won this game. Coming back into this was a great team effort. We always believed we had a chance. We knew their batting is not that deep. We knew we could get into them if we got the top order."And we have got experience in the bowling. Now we have got a gun bowler in Anrich [Nortje]. And Tushar [Deshpande] bowled smartly too, bowling slower balls, making them hit to the bigger boundary."Disappointing effortRoyals skipper Steve Smith was disappointed to lose the game after getting a good start in the chase of 162."Disappointing one. The wicket slowed up a fair bit, but we got off to a good start with Jos [Buttler] and [Ben] Stokesy. Then Sanju [Samson] and Stokesy got a partnership going but we lost too many wickets. On a slow wicket, it is difficult to make up runs in the end. "We needed to take it deep with set batsmen. Guys kept getting in and kept getting out, and not making 60-odd to see us through," said Smith.RR batsmen struggled to get the better of DC pacers Kagiso Rabada, Nortje and Deshpande in the death overs."The guys that have the airspeed have had the most success. Jofra [Archer] has been brilliant for us, so have Nortje and Rabada for Delhi. We are not in a great position, are we? We have got to quickly move on and come back with a big game in three days," said Smith.Royals remain seventh with six points after eight matches in the IPL. They take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Saturday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL match today: All you need to know Dugout videos