Delhi Capitals' Dhawan: Shreyas Iyer in pain after shoulder injury

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was leading the team in Iyer's absence, said, "Shreyas is in a bit of pain. We will know more tomorrow (Thursday). His shoulder is moving, touch wood."

The Royals were on course at the end of 13 overs, with six wickets in hand and 52 needed to get over the line. But Delhi applied the breaks to pull off a 13-run win, which saw Iyer and Co. retain the top spot in the league with 12 points from eight matches.

Dhawan said, "I am glad that we won this game. Coming back into this was a great team effort. We always believed we had a chance. We knew their batting is not that deep. We knew we could get into them if we got the top order.

"And we have got experience in the bowling. Now we have got a gun bowler in Anrich [Nortje]. And Tushar [Deshpande] bowled smartly too, bowling slower balls, making them hit to the bigger boundary."

Disappointing effort

Royals skipper Steve Smith was disappointed to lose the game after getting a good start in the chase of 162.

"Disappointing one. The wicket slowed up a fair bit, but we got off to a good start with Jos [Buttler] and [Ben] Stokesy. Then Sanju [Samson] and Stokesy got a partnership going but we lost too many wickets. On a slow wicket, it is difficult to make up runs in the end.

"We needed to take it deep with set batsmen. Guys kept getting in and kept getting out, and not making 60-odd to see us through," said Smith.

RR batsmen struggled to get the better of DC pacers Kagiso Rabada, Nortje and Deshpande in the death overs.

"The guys that have the airspeed have had the most success. Jofra [Archer] has been brilliant for us, so have Nortje and Rabada for Delhi. We are not in a great position, are we? We have got to quickly move on and come back with a big game in three days," said Smith.

Royals remain seventh with six points after eight matches in the IPL. They take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Saturday.