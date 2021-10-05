IPL News How can MI and RR reach IPL playoffs - Qualification scenarios live updates: What Mumbai and Rajasthan need to do IPL 2021 qualification scenarios live: A breakdown of what Rohit's Mumbai and Samson's Rajasthan need to do to stay alive in the playoff race. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 October, 2021 11:32 IST Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians has struggled to get going in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 October, 2021 11:32 IST Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals come face to face at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers have qualified for the playoffs. Here's what RR and MI need to do to stay alive in the playoff race.Rajasthan RoyalsMatches played: 12, Points: 10, NRR: -0.337, Remaining games: vs Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight RidersThe only way Royals can qualify for the playoffs is by winning their last two games. However, if it comes down to Net Run Rate with all teams level on 12 points, then Royals are unlikely to make the cut because of their extremely poor NRR.Mumbai IndiansMatches played: 12, Points: 10, NRR: -0.453, Remaining games: vs Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers HyderabadMumbai's NRR is also poor, so it needs to win both its games by a big margin to qualify. That said, if Knight Riders beats Royals to reach 14 - Mumbai is most likely to be eliminated.