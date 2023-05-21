Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and finally Lucknow Super Giants after its thrilling one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, have managed to cut themselves loose off the mid-table clutter in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and KKR all out of the race now, only three teams have a chance to fight it out for the last of the top-4 spots.

Sportstar takes a look at what is required of each of the teams—Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals—to make it to the next round.

MI qualifies if...

⦿ It wins the game against SRH and RCB loses or its match against GT is abandoned. The last scenario now looks highly likely with most areas of Bengaluru being hit by severe hailstorm and rain. However, a win too looks some distance away for Mumbai as at the time of writing, SRH set a target of 201 for Rohit Sharma’s boys.

RCB qualifies if...

⦿ It wins the match against GT. Even if MI wins its game against SRH, the Net Run Rate (NRR) gap is too huge for the Rohit-led side to hope for a rescue act. It will also qualify if it suffers a defeat by less than six runs if GT scores 180 or GT takes more than 19.3 overs to chase the same.

RR qualifies if...