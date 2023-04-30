Punjab Kings eked out a four-wicket victory in a last over thriller against Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

With that, PBKS displaced Royal Challengers Bangalore from the fifth spot to become the fifth team to collect 10-plus points. CSK, meanwhile, stays undisturbed at the fourth spot.

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs PBKS match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 12 +0.638 2 Rajasthan Royals 8 5 3 10 +0.939 3 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.841 4 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 10 +0.329 5 Punjab Kings 9 5 4 10 -0.447 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 4 4 8 -0.139 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 6 -0.147 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 -0.577 9 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.620 10 Delhi Capitals 8 2 6 4 -0.898

(Updated till the CSK vs PBKS match on April 30)