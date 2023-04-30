IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023 updated after CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings stays fourth, Punjab Kings displaces RCB at fifth

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 April, 2023 19:47 IST
CHENNAI 30 April, 2023 19:47 IST
Sikandar Raza and Rahul Chahar of celebrate after PBKS’ victory over CSK.

Sikandar Raza and Rahul Chahar of celebrate after PBKS’ victory over CSK. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/ R. Parthibhan

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams.

Punjab Kings eked out a four-wicket victory in a last over thriller against Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

With that, PBKS displaced Royal Challengers Bangalore from the fifth spot to become the fifth team to collect 10-plus points. CSK, meanwhile, stays undisturbed at the fourth spot.

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs PBKS match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans86212+0.638
2Rajasthan Royals85310+0.939
3Lucknow Super Giants85310+0.841
4Chennai Super Kings95410+0.329
5Punjab Kings95410-0.447
6Royal Challengers Bangalore8448-0.139
7Kolkata Knight Riders9366-0.147
8Sunrisers Hyderabad8356-0.577
9Mumbai Indians7346-0.620
10Delhi Capitals8264-0.898

(Updated till the CSK vs PBKS match on April 30)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us