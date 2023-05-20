Chennai Super Kings became the second team to confirm a Playoffs berth after Gujarat Titans, beating Delhi Capitals by 77 runs on Saturday.

Skipper David Warner’s 58-ball 86 was the only standout performance as DC put on yet another disappointing show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Meanwhile, CSK, thanks to an opening partnership of 141 runs, cruised to a mammoth total of 223 after opting to bat. Deepak Chahar was the wrecker-in-chief among bowlers, taking three wickets. Maheesh Theekshana’s double-wicket maiden over to conclude the game only seemed to summarise the kind of season CSK has had thus far under the leadership of the talismanic MS Dhoni.

Here is the updated points table after DC vs CSK: