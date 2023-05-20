IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023 updated after DC vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings becomes the second team to qualify for Playoffs

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 May, 2023 19:18 IST
Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the match against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings became the second team to confirm a Playoffs berth after Gujarat Titans, beating Delhi Capitals by 77 runs on Saturday.

Skipper David Warner’s 58-ball 86 was the only standout performance as DC put on yet another disappointing show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Meanwhile, CSK, thanks to an opening partnership of 141 runs, cruised to a mammoth total of 223 after opting to bat. Deepak Chahar was the wrecker-in-chief among bowlers, taking three wickets. Maheesh Theekshana’s double-wicket maiden over to conclude the game only seemed to summarise the kind of season CSK has had thus far under the leadership of the talismanic MS Dhoni.

Here is the updated points table after DC vs CSK:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings148517+0.652
3Lucknow Super Giants 137515+0.304
4Royal Challengers Bangalore137614+0.180
5Rajasthan Royals147714+0.148
6Mumbai Indians137614-0.128
7Kolkata Knight Riders 136712-0.256
8Punjab Kings146812-0.304
9Delhi Capitals145910-0.808
10Sunrisers Hyderabad13498-0.558

