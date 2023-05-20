IPL 2023 Points Table updated after KKR vs LSG: Lucknow qualifies for Playoffs with one-run win

Lucknow Super Giants became the second team to confirm a Playoffs berth after Gujarat Titans, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by one run on Saturday.

A ballistic Nicholas Pooran fifty helped LSG overcome a top-order wobble to post a challenging 176-run total against KKR. In reply, a sensational Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 67 nearly pulled off a win for KKR before it fell short by a slender margin.

LSG finished third on the points table behind Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings while KKR ended its campaign on seventh spot

Here is the updated points table after KKR vs LSG: