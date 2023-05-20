IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table updated after KKR vs LSG: Lucknow qualifies for Playoffs with one-run win

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 May, 2023 23:29 IST
LSG earned a thrilling one-run win to qualify for the Playoffs.

LSG earned a thrilling one-run win to qualify for the Playoffs. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants became the second team to confirm a Playoffs berth after Gujarat Titans, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by one run on Saturday.

A ballistic Nicholas Pooran fifty helped LSG overcome a top-order wobble to post a challenging 176-run total against KKR. In reply, a sensational Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 67 nearly pulled off a win for KKR before it fell short by a slender margin.

LSG finished third on the points table behind Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings while KKR ended its campaign on seventh spot

Here is the updated points table after KKR vs LSG:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings148517+0.652
3Lucknow Super Giants 148517+0.284
4Royal Challengers Bangalore137614+0.180
5Rajasthan Royals147714+0.148
6Mumbai Indians137614-0.128
7Kolkata Knight Riders 146812-0.239
8Punjab Kings146812-0.304
9Delhi Capitals145910-0.808
10Sunrisers Hyderabad13498-0.558

