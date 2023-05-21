IPL Points Table 2023 updated after MI vs SRH: RR eliminated; one of Mumbai Indians or RCB to qualify for Playoffs

Mumbai Indians took a step closer to the IPL Playoffs with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last group stage fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth 201-run total, Cameron Green produced a blistering 100 not out as MI sealed a eight-wicket win with two overs to spare.

MI will now hope Royal Challengers Bangalore will suffer a defeat to Gujarat Titans in the last league match, preventing it from reaching 16 points with a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Here is the updated points table after MI vs SRH: