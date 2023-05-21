IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023 updated after MI vs SRH: RR eliminated; one of Mumbai Indians or RCB to qualify for Playoffs

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams after the MI vs SRH match on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 21 May, 2023 19:21 IST
Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green during IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green during IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AP Photo

Mumbai Indians took a step closer to the IPL Playoffs with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last group stage fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

RCB vs GT, Live score IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans toss delayed due to rain

Chasing a mammoth 201-run total, Cameron Green produced a blistering 100 not out as MI sealed a eight-wicket win with two overs to spare.

MI will now hope Royal Challengers Bangalore will suffer a defeat to Gujarat Titans in the last league match, preventing it from reaching 16 points with a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Here is the updated points table after MI vs SRH:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings148517+0.652
3Lucknow Super Giants 148517+0.304
4Mumbai Indians148616-0.004
5Royal Challengers Bangalore137614+0.180
6Rajasthan Royals147714+0.148
7Kolkata Knight Riders 146812-0.256
8Punjab Kings146812-0.304
9Delhi Capitals145910-0.808
10Sunrisers Hyderabad144108-0.059

