IPL Points Table 2023 updated after MI vs SRH: RR eliminated; one of Mumbai Indians or RCB to qualify for Playoffs

Mumbai Indians took a step closer to the IPL Playoffs with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last group stage fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing a mammoth 201-run total, Cameron Green produced a blistering 100 not out as MI sealed a eight-wicket win with two overs to spare.
MI will now hope Royal Challengers Bangalore will suffer a defeat to Gujarat Titans in the last league match, preventing it from reaching 16 points with a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).
Here is the updated points table after MI vs SRH:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|9
|4
|18
|+0.835
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|8
|5
|17
|+0.652
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|8
|5
|17
|+0.304
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|8
|6
|16
|-0.004
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|7
|6
|14
|+0.180
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|7
|7
|14
|+0.148
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.256
|8
|Punjab Kings
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.304
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|5
|9
|10
|-0.808
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|4
|10
|8
|-0.059