IPL 2023 Points Table updated: Latest standings after DC vs RCB match

Delhi Capitals chased down 182 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday to win its fourth match in IPL 2023 and move off the bottom of the points table.
Capitals’ run chase was led by Phil Salt who fired a 45-ball 87 and take his team to the ninth place in the standings with eight points.
RCB remained in fifth spot in the table, level on 10 points with four other teams.
Here is the updated points table after the DC vs RCB match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|14
|+0.752
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|4
|13
|+0.409
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|4
|11
|+0.639
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.448
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.209
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.454
|7
|Punjab Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.472
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.103
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.529
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.540
(Updated till the DC vs RCB match on May 6)