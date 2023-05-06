IPL 2023 Points Table updated: Latest standings after DC vs RCB match

Delhi Capitals chased down 182 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday to win its fourth match in IPL 2023 and move off the bottom of the points table.

Capitals’ run chase was led by Phil Salt who fired a 45-ball 87 and take his team to the ninth place in the standings with eight points.

RCB remained in fifth spot in the table, level on 10 points with four other teams.

Here is the updated points table after the DC vs RCB match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 14 +0.752 2 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 4 13 +0.409 3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 4 11 +0.639 4 Rajasthan Royals 10 5 5 10 +0.448 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 5 5 10 -0.209 6 Mumbai Indians 10 5 5 10 -0.454 7 Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.472 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 8 -0.103 9 Delhi Capitals 10 4 6 8 -0.529 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 -0.540

(Updated till the DC vs RCB match on May 6)