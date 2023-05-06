IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table updated: Latest standings after DC vs RCB match

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 22:57 IST
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 22:57 IST
Delhi Capitals’ Phil Salt starred in the side’s eight wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals’ Phil Salt starred in the side’s eight wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: R.V.Moorthy / The Hindu

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams.

Delhi Capitals chased down 182 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday to win its fourth match in IPL 2023 and move off the bottom of the points table.

Capitals’ run chase was led by Phil Salt who fired a 45-ball 87 and take his team to the ninth place in the standings with eight points.

RCB remained in fifth spot in the table, level on 10 points with four other teams.

Here is the updated points table after the DC vs RCB match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans107314+0.752
2Chennai Super Kings116413+0.409
3Lucknow Super Giants105411+0.639
4Rajasthan Royals105510+0.448
5Royal Challengers Bangalore105510-0.209
6Mumbai Indians105510-0.454
7Punjab Kings105510-0.472
8Kolkata Knight Riders10468-0.103
9Delhi Capitals10468-0.529
10Sunrisers Hyderabad9366-0.540

(Updated till the DC vs RCB match on May 6)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us