IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after CSK vs LSG, Match 6

Here are the updated team standings after Match 5 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on Monday.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 23:58 IST
03 April, 2023 23:58 IST
Moeen Ali of Chennai Superkings played an instrumental role in helping CSK beat LSG in Chennai.

Moeen Ali of Chennai Superkings played an instrumental role in helping CSK beat LSG in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Here are the updated team standings after Match 5 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings came up with an all-round show to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Moeen Ali picked a brilliant four-wicket haul and helped Chennai defend a total of 217 runs as the home side restricted Lucknow to 205/7 to register a 12-run win and notch first points on the board.

Here are the updated team standings after Match 6 of IPL 2023 between CSK and LSG.

PositionTeamsMatches WinLossPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals1102+3.600
2Royal Challengers Bangalore1102+1.981
3Lucknow Super Giants21120.950
4Gujarat Titans 1102+0.514
5Punjab Kings1102+0.438
6Chennai Super Kings2112+0.036
7Kolkata Knight Riders1010-0.438
8Mumbai Indians1010-1.981
9Delhi Capitals1010-2.500
10Sunrisers Hyderabad1010-3.600

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

CSK vs LSG Highlights IPL 2023, Match in Pictures: CSK beats LSG, Moeen Ali takes four; Ruturaj hits second consecutive fifty, Dhoni creates record

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us