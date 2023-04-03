IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after CSK vs LSG, Match 6

Chennai Super Kings came up with an all-round show to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Moeen Ali picked a brilliant four-wicket haul and helped Chennai defend a total of 217 runs as the home side restricted Lucknow to 205/7 to register a 12-run win and notch first points on the board.

Here are the updated team standings after Match 6 of IPL 2023 between CSK and LSG.