Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, beating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs. Hardik Pandya’s men broke the jinx of not being able to defend totals at home this season while registering its first ever win against MI.

GT registered its highest IPL total - 207 for six - with a Shubman Gill half-century and a deadly David Miller-Abhinav Manohar six-fest. The host’s Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad then strangled the MI batters in the chase as the Titans leapt to the second spot with its fifth win.

Here is the updated points table:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Chennai Super Kings 7 5 2 10 +0.662 2 Gujarat Titans 7 5 2 10 +0.580 3 Rajasthan Royals 7 4 3 8 +0.844 4 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.547 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 4 3 8 -0.008 6 Punjab Kings 7 4 3 8 -0.162 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.620 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 4 -0.186 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 4 -0.725 10 Delhi Capitals 7 2 5 4 -0.961

(Updated till the GT vs MI match on April 25)