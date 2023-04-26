IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023 updated after GT vs MI: Gujarat moves second with 10 points, Mumbai seventh

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 April, 2023 00:01 IST
Gujarat Titans’s Afghan bowler Noor Ahmad was the wrecker-in-chief of the chase with three wickets.

Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, beating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs. Hardik Pandya’s men broke the jinx of not being able to defend totals at home this season while registering its first ever win against MI.

GT registered its highest IPL total - 207 for six - with a Shubman Gill half-century and a deadly David Miller-Abhinav Manohar six-fest. The host’s Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad then strangled the MI batters in the chase as the Titans leapt to the second spot with its fifth win.

Here is the updated points table:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Chennai Super Kings75210+0.662
2Gujarat Titans75210+0.580
3Rajasthan Royals7438+0.844
4Lucknow Super Giants7438+0.547
5Royal Challengers Bangalore7438-0.008
6Punjab Kings7438-0.162
7Mumbai Indians7346-0.620
8Kolkata Knight Riders7254-0.186
9Sunrisers Hyderabad7254-0.725
10Delhi Capitals7254-0.961

(Updated till the GT vs MI match on April 25)

