IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after LSG vs SRH Match 10 - Lucknow on top with second win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat five wickets at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday to take the spot in IPL 2023 points table. Here are the latest standings.

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 +1.358 2 Gujarat Titans 2 2 0 4 +0.700 3 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 4 +0.333 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 2 +2.056 5 Rajasthan Royals 2 1 1 2 +1.675 6 Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.036 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 2 -1.256 8 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 -1.703 9 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -1.981 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 0 2 0 -2.867