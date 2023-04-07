IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after LSG vs SRH Match 10 - Lucknow on top with second win

IPL 2023 points table: Here are the updated team standings after Match 10 of IPL 2023 between LSG and SRH at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Team Sportstar
07 April, 2023 22:51 IST
Lucknow Super Giants won its second match at home after thumping Sunisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants won its second match at home after thumping Sunisers Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat five wickets at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday to take the spot in IPL 2023 points table. Here are the latest standings.

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Lucknow Super Giants3214+1.358
2Gujarat Titans 2204+0.700
3Punjab Kings2204+0.333
4Kolkata Knight Riders2112+2.056
5Rajasthan Royals2112+1.675
6Chennai Super Kings2112+0.036
7Royal Challengers Bangalore2112-1.256
8Delhi Capitals2020-1.703
9Mumbai Indians1010-1.981
10Sunrisers Hyderabad2020-2.867

