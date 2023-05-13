IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023 after SRH vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants fourth after win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL Points Table: Mumbai Indians is third in the standings after thrashing Gujarat Titans by 27 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 13 May, 2023 20:04 IST
Lucknow Super Giants players Nicholas Pooran after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS/The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 58th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday to climb to the fourth spot with 13 points in 12 games.

LSG chased the 183-run target in with four balls to spare. Prerak Mankad’s 45-ball 64 not out, Nicholas Pooran’s 13-ball 44* and Stoinis 40 led Super Giants to a comfortable win over Hyderabad.

SRH’s hopes to qualify for the playoffs have taken a massive hit with this loss, as they remain in the ninth position with eight points in 11 games.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs LSG match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans128416+0.761
2Chennai Super Kings127415+0.493
3Mumbai Indians127514-0.117
4Lucknow Super Giants 126513+0.309
5Rajasthan Royals 126612+0.633
6Royal Challengers Bangalore115610-0.345
7Kolkata Knight Riders 125710-0.357
8Punjab Kings115610-0.441
9Sunrisers Hyderabad11478-0.471
10Delhi Capitals11478-0.605

*Table updated after SRH vs LSG match.

