IPL Points Table 2023 after SRH vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants fourth after win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 58th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday to climb to the fourth spot with 13 points in 12 games.
LSG chased the 183-run target in with four balls to spare. Prerak Mankad’s 45-ball 64 not out, Nicholas Pooran’s 13-ball 44* and Stoinis 40 led Super Giants to a comfortable win over Hyderabad.
SRH’s hopes to qualify for the playoffs have taken a massive hit with this loss, as they remain in the ninth position with eight points in 11 games.
Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs LSG match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|16
|+0.761
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|7
|4
|15
|+0.493
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|14
|-0.117
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|5
|13
|+0.309
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.633
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.345
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|7
|10
|-0.357
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.441
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.471
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.605
*Table updated after SRH vs LSG match.