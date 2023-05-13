IPL Points Table 2023 after SRH vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants fourth after win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 58th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday to climb to the fourth spot with 13 points in 12 games.

LSG chased the 183-run target in with four balls to spare. Prerak Mankad’s 45-ball 64 not out, Nicholas Pooran’s 13-ball 44* and Stoinis 40 led Super Giants to a comfortable win over Hyderabad.

SRH’s hopes to qualify for the playoffs have taken a massive hit with this loss, as they remain in the ninth position with eight points in 11 games.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs LSG match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 16 +0.761 2 Chennai Super Kings 12 7 4 15 +0.493 3 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 14 -0.117 4 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 5 13 +0.309 5 Rajasthan Royals 12 6 6 12 +0.633 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 5 6 10 -0.345 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 10 -0.357 8 Punjab Kings 11 5 6 10 -0.441 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 4 7 8 -0.471 10 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 8 -0.605

*Table updated after SRH vs LSG match.