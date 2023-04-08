IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after MI vs CSK Match 12 - Chennai in top 4, Mumbai eighth

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 22:55 IST
08 April, 2023 22:55 IST
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the IPL 2023 on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday for its second win in the IPL 2023 season.

After electing to bowl first, MS Dhoni’s men reduced a potent MI batting line-up to 157 for eight before a cracking 27-ball 61 from Ajinkya Rahane set up the Chennai chase. MI’s defeat, a second in as many games, has meant it will remain eight om the IPL 2023 points table. On the other hand, CSK has climbed back to the top four with four points..

MI vs CSK Highlights

Ajinkya Rahane smashes fastest fifty of IPL 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad fastest Indian to reach 3000 T20 runs

Here are the standings after IPL 2023 Match 12 - MI vs CSK:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals3214+2.067
2Lucknow Super Giants3214+1.358
3Gujarat Titans 2204+0.700
4Chennai Super Kings3214+0.356
5Punjab Kings2204+0.333
6Kolkata Knight Riders2112+2.056
7Royal Challengers Bangalore2112-1.256
8Mumbai Indians2020-1.394
9Delhi Capitals3030-2.092
10Sunrisers Hyderabad2020-2.867

