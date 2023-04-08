IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after MI vs CSK Match 12 - Chennai in top 4, Mumbai eighth

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday for its second win in the IPL 2023 season.

After electing to bowl first, MS Dhoni’s men reduced a potent MI batting line-up to 157 for eight before a cracking 27-ball 61 from Ajinkya Rahane set up the Chennai chase. MI’s defeat, a second in as many games, has meant it will remain eight om the IPL 2023 points table. On the other hand, CSK has climbed back to the top four with four points..

