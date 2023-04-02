IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after RCB vs MI, Match 5

Here are the updated team standings after Match 5 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 23:14 IST
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians after the match.

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians after the match. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to register its first win of IPL 2023.

Here are the updated team standings after Match 5 of IPL 2023 between RCB and MI:

PositionTeamsMatches WinLossPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals1102+3.600
2Lucknow Super Giants1102+2.500
3Royal Challengers Bangalore1102+1.981
4Gujarat Titans 1102+0.514
5Punjab Kings1102+0.438
6Kolkata Knight Riders1010-0.438
7Chennai Super Kings1010-0.514
8Mumbai Indians1010-1.981
9Delhi Capitals1010-2.500
10Sunrisers Hyderabad1010-3.600

