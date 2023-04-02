IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after RCB vs MI, Match 5

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to register its first win of IPL 2023.
Here are the updated team standings after Match 5 of IPL 2023 between RCB and MI:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+3.600
|2
|Lucknow Super Giants
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+2.500
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.981
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.514
|5
|Punjab Kings
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.438
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.438
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.514
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.981
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-2.500
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-3.600