IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals edged Chennai Super Kings by three runs in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The Sanju Samson-led side went on top of the table following the win while Chennai Super Kings remained in fifth position after losing its second game in four matches.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals: