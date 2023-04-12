IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals went on top of the table following the win while Chennai Super Kings remained in fifth position after losing its second game in four matches.

Team Sportstar
12 April, 2023 23:33 IST
Rajasthan Royals celebrate after beating Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals celebrate after beating Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Rajasthan Royals edged Chennai Super Kings by three runs in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The Sanju Samson-led side went on top of the table following the win while Chennai Super Kings remained in fifth position after losing its second game in four matches.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals4316+1.588
2Lucknow Super Giants4316+1.048
3Kolkata Knight Riders3214+1.375
4Gujarat Titans 3214+0.431
5Chennai Super Kings4224+0.225
6Punjab Kings3214-0.281
7Royal Challengers Bangalore3122-0.800
8Mumbai Indians3122-0.879
9Sunrisers Hyderabad3122-1.502
10Delhi Capitals4040-1.576

