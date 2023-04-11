Mumbai Indians registered its first win of IPL 2023 following a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Capitals’ horror run in the tournament continued as they succumbed to their fourth straight defeat and languished at the bottom of the table.
Here are the updated standings after the DC vs MI IPL 2023 match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+1.048
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+2.067
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+1.375
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.431
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.356
|6
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.281
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.800
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.879
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-1.502
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|0
|4
|0
|-1.576