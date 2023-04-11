IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated team standings after DC vs MI match

Mumbai Indians registered its first win of IPL 2023 following a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 23:21 IST
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians will be a relieved man as his team finally notched up a win in IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians registered its first win of IPL 2023 following a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Capitals’ horror run in the tournament continued as they succumbed to their fourth straight defeat and languished at the bottom of the table.

Here are the updated standings after the DC vs MI IPL 2023 match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Lucknow Super Giants4316+1.048
2Rajasthan Royals3214+2.067
3Kolkata Knight Riders3214+1.375
4Gujarat Titans 3214+0.431
5Chennai Super Kings3214+0.356
6Punjab Kings3214-0.281
7Royal Challengers Bangalore3122-0.800
8Mumbai Indians3122-0.879
9Sunrisers Hyderabad3122-1.502
10Delhi Capitals4040-1.576

