IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Full team standings after GT vs KKR match

Team Sportstar
09 April, 2023 20:09 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after beating Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after beating Gujarat Titans on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders rose to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table after a dramatic three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, the defending champion, slipped to the fourth position.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals3214+2.067
2Kolkata Knight Riders3214+1.375
3Lucknow Super Giants3214+1.358
4Gujarat Titans 3214+0.431
5Chennai Super Kings3214+0.356
6Punjab Kings2204+0.333
7Royal Challengers Bangalore2112-1.256
8Mumbai Indians2020-1.394
9Delhi Capitals3030-2.092
10Sunrisers Hyderabad2020-2.867

