IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Full team standings after GT vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders rose to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table after a dramatic three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, the defending champion, slipped to the fourth position.
Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+2.067
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+1.375
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+1.358
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.431
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.356
|6
|Punjab Kings
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.333
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.256
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.394
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.092
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-2.867