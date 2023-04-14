IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs SRH match

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

While SRH earned its second win in four games, KKR slipped to its second loss to remain in the fourth spot.

Harry Brook scored the first hundred (100* off 55 balls) of the season in just his fourth appearance for SRH before it defended 228.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between KKR and SRH.