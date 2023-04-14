IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs SRH match

IPL 2023 Points Table: While SRH earned its second win in four games, KKR slipped to its second loss to remain in the fourth spot.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 14 April, 2023 23:27 IST
Harry Brook scored the first hundred (100* off 55 balls) of the season in just his fourth appearance for SRH on Friday.

Harry Brook scored the first hundred (100* off 55 balls) of the season in just his fourth appearance for SRH on Friday. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

While SRH earned its second win in four games, KKR slipped to its second loss to remain in the fourth spot.

Harry Brook scored the first hundred (100* off 55 balls) of the season in just his fourth appearance for SRH before it defended 228.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between KKR and SRH.

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals4316+1.588
2Lucknow Super Giants4316+1.048
3Gujarat Titans4316+0.341
4Kolkata Knight Riders4224+0.711
5Chennai Super Kings4224+0.225
6Punjab Kings4224-0.226
7Sunrisers Hyderabad4224-0.822
8Royal Challengers Bangalore3122-0.800
8Mumbai Indians3122-0.879
10Delhi Capitals4040-1.576

