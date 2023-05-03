IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after LSG vs CSK match

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings was called off due to rain at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 03 May, 2023 19:20 IST
The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings was called off due to rain at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams shared a point each.

Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs CSK match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans96312+0.532
2Lucknow Super Giants105411+0.639
3Chennai Super Kings105411+0.329
4Rajasthan Royals95410+0.800
5Royal Challengers Bangalore95410-0.030
6Punjab Kings95410-0.447
7Mumbai Indians8448-0.502
8Kolkata Knight Riders9366-0.147
9Sunrisers Hyderabad8356-0.577
10Delhi Capitals9366-0.768

(Updated till the LSG vs CSK match on May 3)

