IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after LSG vs CSK match

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings was called off due to rain at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams shared a point each.

Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs CSK match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 12 +0.532 2 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 4 11 +0.639 3 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 4 11 +0.329 4 Rajasthan Royals 9 5 4 10 +0.800 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 10 -0.030 6 Punjab Kings 9 5 4 10 -0.447 7 Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 8 -0.502 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 6 -0.147 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 -0.577 10 Delhi Capitals 9 3 6 6 -0.768

(Updated till the LSG vs CSK match on May 3)