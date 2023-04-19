IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Latest updated standings after LSG vs RR match

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday to register its fourth win in the tournament.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 19 April, 2023 23:20 IST
CHENNAI 19 April, 2023 23:20 IST
KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals at the toss.

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday to register its fourth win in the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday to register its fourth win in the tournament.

Despite the defeat, Rajasthan Royals remained on top of the points table owing to a higher Net Run Rate than that of Lucknow Super Giants.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between LSG and RR:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals6428+1.043
2Lucknow Super Giants6428+0.709
3Chennai Super Kings5326+0.265
4Gujarat Titans5326+0.192
5Punjab Kings5326-0.109
6Mumbai Indians5326-0.164
7Kolkata Knight Riders5234+0.320
8Royal Challengers Bangalore5234-0.318
9Sunrisers Hyderabad5234-0.798
10Delhi Capitals5050-1.488

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us