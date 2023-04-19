IPL 2023 Points Table: Latest updated standings after LSG vs RR match

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday to register its fourth win in the tournament.

Despite the defeat, Rajasthan Royals remained on top of the points table owing to a higher Net Run Rate than that of Lucknow Super Giants.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between LSG and RR: