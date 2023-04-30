IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after MI vs RR match

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to register its fourth win of the tournament. Mumbai is on seventh position while Rajasthan is third on the points table.

Here is the updated points table after the MI vs RR match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 12 +0.638 2 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.841 3 Rajasthan Royals 9 5 4 10 +0.800 4 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 10 +0.329 5 Punjab Kings 9 5 4 10 -0.447 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 4 4 8 -0.139 7 Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 8 -0.502 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 6 -0.147 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 -0.577 10 Delhi Capitals 8 2 6 4 -0.898

(Updated till the MI vs RR match on April 30)