IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after MI vs RR match

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to register its fourth win of the tournament.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 April, 2023 23:59 IST
N. Tilak Varma and Tim David of Mumbai Indians celebrate.

N. Tilak Varma and Tim David of Mumbai Indians celebrate. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to register its fourth win of the tournament. Mumbai is on seventh position while Rajasthan is third on the points table.

Here is the updated points table after the MI vs RR match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans86212+0.638
2Lucknow Super Giants85310+0.841
3Rajasthan Royals95410+0.800
4Chennai Super Kings95410+0.329
5Punjab Kings95410-0.447
6Royal Challengers Bangalore8448-0.139
7Mumbai Indians8448-0.502
8Kolkata Knight Riders9366-0.147
9Sunrisers Hyderabad8356-0.577
10Delhi Capitals8264-0.898

(Updated till the MI vs RR match on April 30)

