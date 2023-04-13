IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after PBKS vs GT match

IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings on Thursday and notched up its third win of the season.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 13 April, 2023 23:23 IST
CHENNAI 13 April, 2023 23:23 IST
Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at the toss.

Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings on Thursday and notched up its third win of the season.

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match on Thursday to register its third win in four matches. Punjab lost its second consecutive match of the season.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals4316+1.588
2Lucknow Super Giants4316+1.048
3Gujarat Titans4316+0.341
4Kolkata Knight Riders3214+1.375
5Chennai Super Kings4224+0.225
6Punjab Kings4224-0.226
7Royal Challengers Bangalore3122-0.800
8Mumbai Indians3122-0.879
9Sunrisers Hyderabad3122-1.502
10Delhi Capitals4040-1.576

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG

IPL 2023 - Nicholas Pooran credits spin bowler, belief in abilities for LSG’s thrilling win against RCB

IPL 2023: Axar Patel left in splits when asked about his ideal batting position in Delhi Capitals

Slide shows

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

CSK vs RR Highlights in Pics: Rajasthan Royals breaches fort Chepauk after 15 years; Sandeep Sharma holds his nerve despite Dhoni scare

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us