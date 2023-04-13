IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after PBKS vs GT match

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match on Thursday to register its third win in four matches. Punjab lost its second consecutive match of the season.
Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+1.588
|2
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+1.048
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.341
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+1.375
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|+0.225
|6
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.226
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.800
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.879
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-1.502
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|0
|4
|0
|-1.576