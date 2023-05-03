IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after PBKS vs MI match

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav struck fifties to help Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket victory against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 in Mohali on Wednesday.

The win lifted the side to sixth place in the standings with 10 points in nine games. The Kings slipped one place to seventh after their fifth defeat of the season.

Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs MI match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 12 +0.532 2 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 4 11 +0.639 3 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 4 11 +0.329 4 Rajasthan Royals 9 5 4 10 +0.800 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 10 -0.030 6 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 10 -0.373 7 Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.472 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 6 -0.147 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 -0.577 10 Delhi Capitals 9 3 6 6 -0.768

(Updated till the PBKS vs MI match on May 3)