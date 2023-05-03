IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after PBKS vs MI match

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to move to sixth place in the points table.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 03 May, 2023 23:11 IST
CHENNAI 03 May, 2023 23:11 IST
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav scored fifties for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav scored fifties for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to move to sixth place in the points table.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav struck fifties to help Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket victory against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 in Mohali on Wednesday.

The win lifted the side to sixth place in the standings with 10 points in nine games. The Kings slipped one place to seventh after their fifth defeat of the season.

Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs MI match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans96312+0.532
2Lucknow Super Giants105411+0.639
3Chennai Super Kings105411+0.329
4Rajasthan Royals95410+0.800
5Royal Challengers Bangalore95410-0.030
6Mumbai Indians95410-0.373
7Punjab Kings105510-0.472
8Kolkata Knight Riders9366-0.147
9Sunrisers Hyderabad8356-0.577
10Delhi Capitals9366-0.768

(Updated till the PBKS vs MI match on May 3)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood hails home support for RCB in Lucknow

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us