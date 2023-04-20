IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after PBKS vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. RCB registered its third win in the tournament but remained in seventh position in the standings. Punjab slipped from fifth to sixth on the table but remains a rung above Bangalore owing to a marginally better Net Run Rate.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and RCB: