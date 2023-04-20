IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after PBKS vs RCB match

IPL News

20 April, 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. RCB registered its third win in the tournament but remained in seventh position in the standings. Punjab slipped from fifth to sixth on the table but remains a rung above Bangalore owing to a marginally better Net Run Rate.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and RCB:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals6428+1.043
2Lucknow Super Giants6428+0.709
3Chennai Super Kings5326+0.265
4Gujarat Titans5326+0.192
5Mumbai Indians5326-0.164
6Punjab Kings6336-0.177
7Royal Challengers Bangalore6336-0.199
8Kolkata Knight Riders5234+0.320
9Sunrisers Hyderabad5234-0.798
10Delhi Capitals5050-1.488

