Lucknow Super Giants went on top of the IPL 2023 points table following its one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
Bangalore lost its second consecutive match and remained in seventh position.
Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|6
|1.048
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+2.067
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+1.375
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.431
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.356
|6
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.281
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.800
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-1.502
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.394
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.092