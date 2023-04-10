IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs RCB match; Lucknow on top

IPL 2023 Points Table: Here are the updated standings after the Lucknow Super Giants versus Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Bengaluru on Monday.

Team Sportstar
10 April, 2023 23:41 IST
KL Rahul and Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrate.

KL Rahul and Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrate. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Lucknow Super Giants went on top of the IPL 2023 points table following its one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Bangalore lost its second consecutive match and remained in seventh position.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Lucknow Super Giants43161.048
2Rajasthan Royals3214+2.067
3Kolkata Knight Riders3214+1.375
4Gujarat Titans 3214+0.431
5Chennai Super Kings3214+0.356
6Punjab Kings3214-0.281
7Royal Challengers Bangalore3122-0.800
8Sunrisers Hyderabad3122-1.502
9Mumbai Indians2020-1.394
10Delhi Capitals3030-2.092

