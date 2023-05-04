IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after SRH vs KKR match

Varun Chakravarthy defended eight runs of the final over to pull a five-run win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Thursday.
Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs KKR match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+0.532
|2
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|4
|11
|+0.639
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|4
|11
|+0.329
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.800
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|5
|4
|10
|-0.030
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|5
|4
|10
|-0.373
|7
|Punjab Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.472
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.103
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.540
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.768
(Updated till the SRH vs KKR match on May 4)