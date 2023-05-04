IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after SRH vs KKR match

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs to move to eight points in the standings.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 23:27 IST
Aiden Markram anchored the run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 41 runs off 40 but could not take the side home.

Aiden Markram anchored the run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 41 runs off 40 but could not take the side home. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Varun Chakravarthy defended eight runs of the final over to pull a five-run win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Thursday.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs KKR match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans96312+0.532
2Lucknow Super Giants105411+0.639
3Chennai Super Kings105411+0.329
4Rajasthan Royals95410+0.800
5Royal Challengers Bangalore95410-0.030
6Mumbai Indians95410-0.373
7Punjab Kings105510-0.472
8Kolkata Knight Riders10468-0.103
9Sunrisers Hyderabad9366-0.540
10Delhi Capitals9366-0.768

(Updated till the SRH vs KKR match on May 4)

