IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after SRH vs KKR match

Varun Chakravarthy defended eight runs of the final over to pull a five-run win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Thursday.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs KKR match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 12 +0.532 2 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 4 11 +0.639 3 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 4 11 +0.329 4 Rajasthan Royals 9 5 4 10 +0.800 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 10 -0.030 6 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 10 -0.373 7 Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.472 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 8 -0.103 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 -0.540 10 Delhi Capitals 9 3 6 6 -0.768

(Updated till the SRH vs KKR match on May 4)