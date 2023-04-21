IPL Points Table 2023 update after DC vs KKR: Delhi gets first win, Kolkata suffers fourth loss

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday for its first win in six games in the IPL 2023 season.

Despite opening its account, DC remained at the 10th spot while KKR’s Net Run Rate (NRR) dipped while being stationed at the eighth spot in the points table.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between DC and KKR: