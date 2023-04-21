IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023 update after DC vs KKR: Delhi gets first win, Kolkata suffers fourth loss

IPL Points Table 2023: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets for its first win in six games on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 21 April, 2023 00:19 IST
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner scored his fourth fifty in six games as his team beat KKR in a last-over finish on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner scored his fourth fifty in six games as his team beat KKR in a last-over finish on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday for its first win in six games in the IPL 2023 season.

Despite opening its account, DC remained at the 10th spot while KKR’s Net Run Rate (NRR) dipped while being stationed at the eighth spot in the points table.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between DC and KKR:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals6428+1.043
2Lucknow Super Giants6428+0.709
3Chennai Super Kings5326+0.265
4Gujarat Titans5326+0.192
5Mumbai Indians5326-0.164
6Punjab Kings6336-0.177
7Royal Challengers Bangalore6336-0.199
8Kolkata Knight Riders6244+0.214
9Sunrisers Hyderabad5234-0.798
10Delhi Capitals6152-1.183

