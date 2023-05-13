IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday and stayed alive in the race for the Playoffs.

CHENNAI 13 May, 2023 23:10 IST
Sam Curran of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Pravin Dubey of Delhi Capitals.

Sam Curran of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Pravin Dubey of Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday and stayed alive in the race for the Playoffs. Meanwhile, Capitals, who languish at the bottom of the points table, are eliminated from the tournament.

Punjab, which jumped over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the standings, is sixth on the points table. However, Bangalore has a game in hand.

Here is the updated points table after the DC vs PBKS match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans128416+0.761
2Chennai Super Kings127415+0.493
3Mumbai Indians127514-0.117
4Lucknow Super Giants 126513+0.309
5Rajasthan Royals 126612+0.633
6Punjab Kings126612-0.268
7Royal Challengers Bangalore115610-0.345
8Kolkata Knight Riders 125710-0.357
9Sunrisers Hyderabad11478-0.471
10Delhi Capitals12488-0.686

