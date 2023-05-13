IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday and stayed alive in the race for the Playoffs. Meanwhile, Capitals, who languish at the bottom of the points table, are eliminated from the tournament.

Punjab, which jumped over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the standings, is sixth on the points table. However, Bangalore has a game in hand.

Here is the updated points table after the DC vs PBKS match: