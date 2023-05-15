IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs SRH match

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, to guarantee itself a place in the IPL playoffs.
Shubman Gill led the charge initially for Titans with his maiden IPL hundred, before Mohammed Shami scalped four to seal the game for the home side as it went three points clear at the top.
Here is the updated points table after the GT vs SRH match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|9
|4
|18
|+0.835
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.381
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|14
|-0.117
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|5
|13
|+0.309
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.166
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|6
|7
|12
|+0.140
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.256
|8
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.268
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.575
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.686
* Updated after GT vs SRH match on May 15