IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs SRH match

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, to guarantee itself a place in the IPL playoffs.

Shubman Gill led the charge initially for Titans with his maiden IPL hundred, before Mohammed Shami scalped four to seal the game for the home side as it went three points clear at the top.

Here is the updated points table after the GT vs SRH match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 13 9 4 18 +0.835 2 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 5 15 +0.381 3 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 14 -0.117 4 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 5 13 +0.309 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 6 6 12 +0.166 6 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 +0.140 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.256 8 Punjab Kings 12 6 6 12 -0.268 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 4 8 8 -0.575 10 Delhi Capitals 12 4 8 8 -0.686

* Updated after GT vs SRH match on May 15