IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs SRH match

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, to guarantee itself a place in the IPL playoffs.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 May, 2023 23:24 IST
Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century.

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shubman Gill led the charge initially for Titans with his maiden IPL hundred, before Mohammed Shami scalped four to seal the game for the home side as it went three points clear at the top.

Here is the updated points table after the GT vs SRH match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings137515+0.381
3Mumbai Indians127514-0.117
4Lucknow Super Giants 126513+0.309
5Royal Challengers Bangalore126612+0.166
6Rajasthan Royals136712+0.140
7Kolkata Knight Riders 136712-0.256
8Punjab Kings126612-0.268
9Sunrisers Hyderabad12488-0.575
10Delhi Capitals12488-0.686

* Updated after GT vs SRH match on May 15

