Gujarat Titans consolidated its top position in the IPL 2023 points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
With 16 points in 11 matches, Titans now have one foot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Super Giants are now winless in the last three games but still hold on to the third spot in the standings.
Here is the updated points table after the GT vs LSG match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.951
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|4
|13
|+0.409
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|5
|11
|+0.294
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.448
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.209
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.454
|7
|Punjab Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.472
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.103
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.529
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.540
(Updated till the GT vs LSG match on May 7)