Gujarat Titans consolidated its top position in the IPL 2023 points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With 16 points in 11 matches, Titans now have one foot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Super Giants are now winless in the last three games but still hold on to the third spot in the standings.

Here is the updated points table after the GT vs LSG match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 16 +0.951 2 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 4 13 +0.409 3 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 5 11 +0.294 4 Rajasthan Royals 10 5 5 10 +0.448 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 5 5 10 -0.209 6 Mumbai Indians 10 5 5 10 -0.454 7 Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.472 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 8 -0.103 9 Delhi Capitals 10 4 6 8 -0.529 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 -0.540

(Updated till the GT vs LSG match on May 7)