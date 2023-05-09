IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after MI vs RCB match - Mumbai third with sixth win

Mumbai Indians thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav’s belligerent 35-ball 83 helped MI earn its sixth win after chasing a 200-run target against RCB in just 16.3 overs and climb to the third spot on the points table.

IPL 2023: Playoffs qualification scenarios for all teams

Here is the updated points table after the MI vs RCB match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 16 +0.951 2 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 4 13 +0.409 3 Mumbai Indians 11 6 5 12 -0.255 4 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 5 11 +0.294 5 Rajasthan Royals 11 5 6 10 +0.388 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 6 10 -0.079 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 5 6 10 -0.345 8 Punjab Kings 11 5 6 10 -0.345 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 4 6 8 -0.472 10 Delhi Capitals 10 4 6 8 -0.529

(Updated till the MI vs RCB match on May 9)