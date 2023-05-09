IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after MI vs RCB match - Mumbai third with sixth win

Mumbai Indians thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Suryakumar Yadav’s belligerent 35-ball 83 helped MI earn its sixth win after chasing a 200-run target against RCB in just 16.3 overs and climb to the third spot on the points table.
IPL 2023: Playoffs qualification scenarios for all teams
Here is the updated points table after the MI vs RCB match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.951
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|4
|13
|+0.409
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.255
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|5
|11
|+0.294
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|+0.388
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.079
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.345
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.345
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.472
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.529
(Updated till the MI vs RCB match on May 9)