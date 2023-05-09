IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after MI vs RCB match - Mumbai third with sixth win

IPL 2023 points table update: MI earned its sixth win after chasing a 200-run target against RCB in just 16 overs and climb to the third spot on the points table.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 23:15 IST
Suryakumar Yadav’s belligerent innings helped MI earns its sixth win over RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav’s belligerent innings helped MI earns its sixth win over RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Mumbai Indians thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav’s belligerent 35-ball 83 helped MI earn its sixth win after chasing a 200-run target against RCB in just 16.3 overs and climb to the third spot on the points table.

Here is the updated points table after the MI vs RCB match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans118316+0.951
2Chennai Super Kings116413+0.409
3Mumbai Indians116512-0.255
4Lucknow Super Giants115511+0.294
5Rajasthan Royals115610+0.388
6Kolkata Knight Riders115610-0.079
7Royal Challengers Bangalore115610-0.345
8Punjab Kings115610-0.345
9Sunrisers Hyderabad10468-0.472
10Delhi Capitals10468-0.529

(Updated till the MI vs RCB match on May 9)

