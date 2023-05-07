IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after RR vs SRH match

Sunrisers Hyderabad rose to the ninth spot in the standings while Gujarat Titans consolidated its top position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 07 May, 2023 23:14 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 215 runs against Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 215 runs against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery to pull off a four-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad rose to the ninth place in the standings, ahead of Delhi Capitals on net run rate. The Royals remained in the fourth place with 10 points but are now winless in their last three games.

READ | Yuzvendra Chahal becomes joint-highest wicket taker in IPL during RR v SRH

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Titans consolidated its top position in the IPL 2023 points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With 16 points in 11 matches, Titans now have one foot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Super Giants are now winless in the last three games and in the fourth spot in the standings.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs SRH match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans118316+0.951
2Chennai Super Kings116413+0.409
3Lucknow Super Giants115511+0.294
4Rajasthan Royals115610+0.388
5Royal Challengers Bangalore105510-0.209
6Mumbai Indians105510-0.454
7Punjab Kings105510-0.472
8Kolkata Knight Riders10468-0.103
9Sunrisers Hyderabad10468-0.472
10Delhi Capitals10468-0.529

(Updated till the RR vs SRH match on May 7)

