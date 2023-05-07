IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after RR vs SRH match

Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery to pull off a four-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad rose to the ninth place in the standings, ahead of Delhi Capitals on net run rate. The Royals remained in the fourth place with 10 points but are now winless in their last three games.

READ | Yuzvendra Chahal becomes joint-highest wicket taker in IPL during RR v SRH

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Titans consolidated its top position in the IPL 2023 points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With 16 points in 11 matches, Titans now have one foot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Super Giants are now winless in the last three games and in the fourth spot in the standings.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs SRH match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 16 +0.951 2 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 4 13 +0.409 3 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 5 11 +0.294 4 Rajasthan Royals 11 5 6 10 +0.388 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 5 5 10 -0.209 6 Mumbai Indians 10 5 5 10 -0.454 7 Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.472 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 8 -0.103 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 4 6 8 -0.472 10 Delhi Capitals 10 4 6 8 -0.529

(Updated till the RR vs SRH match on May 7)